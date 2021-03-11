World Kidney Day 2021: Effective symptom management key to 'living well' despite illness

Kidneys are critical organs of the human body and perform important functions like preventing the buildup of wastes and toxins in our body

World Kidney Day (WKD) is observed on the second Thursday of March with the aim to emphasise the importance of kidney health. The day, being observed on Thursday, 11 March this year, is also dedicated to people suffering from kidney ailments.

World Kidney Day: History

It was first observed in 2006 and a new theme is introduced every year to raise awareness about kidney health and measures to reduce the frequency of kidney ailments and their impacts. According to the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), in the beginning, 66 countries observed World Kidney Day and the number increased to 88 by 2008.

World Kidney Day 2021: Theme

The theme is ‘Living Well with Kidney Disease’. It has been found that one in 10 adults have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and as many as 850 million people across the world are currently affected by kidney disease.

This year’s theme aims to focus on the measures that can be taken to live a fulfilling life with kidney disease. WKD 2021 aims to make the life of people with kidney diseases better by taking this three-step process. It involves effective symptom management that aims to empower patients and ultimately encourage their participation in daily activities.

Those who wish to participate in the campaign can share several materials available on the World Kidney Day website. There is also content available for the online campaign to promote kidney health.

World Kidney Day 2021: Significance

Kidneys are critical organs of the human body and perform important functions like preventing the buildup of wastes and toxins in our body. Producing hormones that maintain blood pressure and form red blood cells, kidneys also balance the level of salts and minerals in our body.

Apart from offering measures that can make life easier for people with kidney ailments, the day also urges people with healthy kidneys to take up measures that can maintain the organ’s health.