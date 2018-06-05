You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

World Environment Day Quiz: How well do you know the issues threatening our planet?

India Sunil Dhavala Jun 05, 2018 08:30:21 IST

As the world celebrates World Environment Day on Tuesday, Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that relevant laws on pollution and environment have already been enacted and it is up to the people to act upon them.

"Emphasising that a host of relevant resolutions, laws and bills have been passed on pollution and other environment-related issues, Harsh Vardhan said that it is up to the people to act upon them," an official release said, quoting him.

Celebrated on 5 June every year, this year's World Environment Day efforts are focused on reducing plastic usage. Here is United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' message on the occasion:

"The theme for 2018, 'Beat Plastic Pollution', is a call to action for all of us to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges of our time. The theme invites us all to consider how we can make changes in our everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife – and our own health. While plastic has many valuable uses, we have become over-reliant on single-use or disposable plastic — with severe environmental consequences," the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday. Take this quiz to find out just how much you know about the environment: 

The author is CEO of The Third Umpire Media. He has held senior management roles at Bertelsmann, National Geographic, Fox Broadcasting, Star TV and other companies. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 08:30 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores