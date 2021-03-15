World Consumer Rights Day 2021: This year's theme focusses on tackling plastic pollution; history and significance of day

In India, Consumer Protection Act, 1986, was created under the leadership of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on 15 March to spread awareness about the rights and needs of the consumers. On this occasion, various measures are taken to highlight the need to protect the consumers from factors in the market that can violate their rights.

In 1962, then US President John F Kennedy had addressed the issue of consumer rights in the US Congress. In 1983, a consumer movement took note of the significant date and World Consumer Rights Day has been observed on 15 March since then.

In India, Consumer Protection Act, 1986, was created under the leadership of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It was replaced by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with the aim to ensure timely settlement of consumer disputes.

The 2021 theme is ‘tackling plastic pollution’. In a blog, Consumers International stated that the consumption and production of plastic in the world has become unsustainable. The Pew Charitable Trusts & SYSTEMIQ report says that in the absence of a change in policy and behaviour, the flow of plastic in oceans by 2040 will be tripled.

Emphasising on plastic pollution caused since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Consumer International said that it is a critical time to tackle the issue. Many single-use plastic items such as gloves, food packaging and face masks are a threat to a sustainable environment and thus to a sustainable marketplace.

In India, consumers rights are protected by several measures. Some of them include:

With the rise of e-commerce, the consumer rights of Indians buying products from online shopping portals have also been ensured.

If a manufacturer adultrates an item, they can be put behind bars for a period of six months.

Class action suits can also be initiated against companies where multiple customers find the same problem in their services.