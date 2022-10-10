'Won't allow any infringement': Assam CM after rhino gets hit by truck at Haldibari

Driving through an animal corridor can be very challenging. As animals frequently roam around, the drivers should be extra cautious while travelling through the region.

Recently, a tragic incident happened at the Haldibari Animal Corridor in Assam where a rhinoceros was hit by a truck while trying to cross the highway. A video of the incident has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it got the attention of users.

Friends while driving through animal corridors, least we can do is caution.

Video is from Haldibari Animal Corridor in Assam. pic.twitter.com/pIEQU7yyIP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 9, 2022



In the video, the truck, at the last second, can be seen attempting to change lanes in order to avoid colliding with the rhino. But it turned out to be a failed attempt. After the unfortunate collision, the rhino tried to stand up and leave the road, but it tumbled to the ground once more. Though it was suffering in pain, on the second try, it successfully left the highway.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 4 lakh views on Twitter and over 10,000 users have liked it so far. The viewers marked it as an “unfortunate” occurrence as the driver did not do it intentionally. They tried to back the driver, while some of them also made a special mention of the speed while driving through the highway inside the forest.

A user said, “There was no chance that the driver would have stopped. It’s an unfortunate accident.”

There was no chance that driver would have stopped it’s an unfortunate accident — Julien (@John17014868) October 9, 2022



Another one highlighted, “Though the driver had tried and turned the truck a bit.”

Though the driver had tried and turned the truck a bit. — Subho (@IAMSUBHOBACHAR) October 9, 2022



An individual noted, “Drivers can keep the speed slow in such places.”

Driver can keep speed slow in such places — RVPS🇮🇳🦚🐯🙊🙉🙈🌦️🌈🕊️ (@vinay198204) October 9, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Driver was slow only from video viewpoint.. The rhino charged towards the truck… The driver could have done nothing — অৰ্ণব মহন্ত🇮🇳 (@arnabmahanta1) October 9, 2022

what is the fault of driver …fault is road passes through the jungle.. — INDER SARAN (@INDERSARAN2) October 9, 2022

😒 this is sad. Govt should put some speed limit like 20 km. — ANAND (@AnandPratap_) October 9, 2022



Following the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted through his account stating that the government would not allow any infringement on the space where the rhinos are allowed to roam freely. Sharing the footage of the incident that happened on NH 37, he wrote, “In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor.”

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022



According to the officials, where the accident took place, along the Haldibari Corridor, the allowed speed limit is 40 km/h, however, the vehicle was travelling at a speed of 52 km/h.

To save wildlife and advance tourism in the park, an elevated corridor will be constructed between Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat.

