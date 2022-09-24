It has become a very common issue for people to deal with long traffic queues in their daily life, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Speaking about the national capital, whether it is during going to offices or while returning home in the late evening, people usually struggle remaining stuck in traffic jams amid huge bumpers, blaring horns, and vehicles jostling for space on the roads. During this time, many people also lose their patience while waiting for so long and try to jump lights to avoid getting late or waiting in long queues. While such violations of traffic rules can often invite hefty penalties, they can also result in accidents. However, Delhi police has now suggested a solution to remaining calm while waiting in the traffic.

Notably, Delhi Police is known for its unique take to create awareness among people regarding road safety rules and further informing them about the consequences of violations of traffic signals. In its new approach to remaining calm at a traffic signal, Delhi Police has suggested singing songs, instead of blowing horns or getting impatient.

According to the Delhi Police’s traffic unit, one can sing a song which will help their mind to remain calm at the signal.

In a video shared on the Delhi Traffic Police’s official Twitter handle, a person can be seen singing a song while he waits for the signal to turn green in Delhi. Recorded from the back seat, the driver unconsciously continues singing a Hindi song and enjoys himself. The caption of the video reads, “How to stay calm at traffic signals” as the police further said, “Love Music? Sing. Don’t Blow Horn When You Are Waiting At Traffic Signals.”

Watch the video:

How to stay calm at traffic signal.. pic.twitter.com/dcfBH5Xz5Z — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

The video has also gone viral on social media and many took to the comment section to share their views on the same.

Check some reactions:

It is okay to sing at traffic signal but not while driving as shown in the video. Singing will distract from required road concentration and can be dangerous at time of quick response. Pls have a reload in this video. — Ravipwr (@ravipwr) September 23, 2022

Something on lines of Volume1 by Honey Singh — anotherSoftwareEngineer (@Metarex3) September 23, 2022

Learn traffic management from Noida police — ashish kumar (@ashish_anshu7) September 22, 2022

😂😂😂…Please release a song list for the rain 🙏 — Deepak (@Dpkvigyapan) September 23, 2022

It is okay to sing at traffic signal but not while driving as shown in the video. Singing will distract from required road concentration and can be dangerous at time of quick response. Pls have a reload in this video. — Ravipwr (@ravipwr) September 23, 2022

Chant hanuman chalisa, gayatri mantra in such situation to calm your mind. — Saurabh (@aslam123_2) September 23, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed over 13,000 times and has garnered over 300 likes and several comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.