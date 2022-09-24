India

Wondering how to remain calm in traffic? Delhi Police has found a way

In a bid to educate people on remaining calm in traffic, Delhi police have suggested people sing songs to remain calm while waiting at traffic signals

It has become a very common issue for people to deal with long traffic queues in their daily life, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Speaking about the national capital, whether it is during going to offices or while returning home in the late evening, people usually struggle remaining stuck in traffic jams amid huge bumpers, blaring horns, and vehicles jostling for space on the roads. During this time, many people also lose their patience while waiting for so long and try to jump lights to avoid getting late or waiting in long queues. While such violations of traffic rules can often invite hefty penalties, they can also result in accidents. However, Delhi police has now suggested a solution to remaining calm while waiting in the traffic.

Notably, Delhi Police is known for its unique take to create awareness among people regarding road safety rules and further informing them about the consequences of violations of traffic signals. In its new approach to remaining calm at a traffic signal, Delhi Police has suggested singing songs, instead of blowing horns or getting impatient.

According to the Delhi Police’s traffic unit, one can sing a song which will help their mind to remain calm at the signal.

In a video shared on the Delhi Traffic Police’s official Twitter handle, a person can be seen singing a song while he waits for the signal to turn green in Delhi. Recorded from the back seat, the driver unconsciously continues singing a Hindi song and enjoys himself. The caption of the video reads, “How to stay calm at traffic signals” as the police further said, “Love Music? Sing. Don’t Blow Horn When You Are Waiting At Traffic Signals.”

Watch the video:

The video has also gone viral on social media and many took to the comment section to share their views on the same.

Check some reactions:

So far, the video has been viewed over 13,000 times and has garnered over 300 likes and several comments.

