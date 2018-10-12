'Women coming to Sabarimala should be ripped in half': South Indian actor Kollam Thulasi

South Indian actor Kollam Thulasi Friday said women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half, ANI reported.

Thulasi, who was addressing a gathering in Kerala's Kollam city, added: "One half should be sent to Delhi. The other half should be thrown to Chief Minister's Office in Thiruvananthapuram", ANI further reported.

Thulasi, a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the remark at an NDA rally, India Today reported.

Earlier Friday, members of the Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala staged demonstrations to express solidarity with Ayyappa devotees even as the CPI, the key partner in the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front, said there was an attempt to "politicise" the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court on 28 September ruled that women will be allowed entry into Lord Ayyappa's Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The apex court allowed women access to the iconic temple, with the constitutional bench headed by former CJI Dipak Misra saying that rules put in place by the temple administration violated articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution.

Following the apex court's verdict, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government, the board, and several right-wing activists said they would not file review petitions against the order.

Since the verdict, Kerala has seen a spate of protests from various groups.