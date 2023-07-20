Modern-day technology comes with creative ideas to eliminate the feeling of revenge, but one should know how to put them to the most effective use. Setting the right example, a frustrated woman sought an ideal way to escape lurking thoughts. Instead, she sent a break-up gift to her ex through Swiggy Instamart, a convenient grocery delivery app. Interestingly, the woman – named Diya – chose ‘garbage bags’ to send across for her ex to wear. Rest assured, she adds in the text that he can let her know if they don’t work out, so that she can then send the more extensive ones.

The tweet was shared as a mix of two pictures by Twitter user Naman. One showed Diya’s text while the other showed a hand holding trash bags. He captioned the post: “My roommate’s ex sent this to him and I can’t stop laughing.”

Check out the Twitter post:

my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing 😭 pic.twitter.com/MUs60dvm2T — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

Uploaded 2 days ago, the post has over 6.4 lakh views. Twitter users went on a lolling spree after seeing this.

“ouch!,” said a user.

ouch! — Mahima Jalan | Personal Brand Builder (@MahimaJalan2) July 18, 2023

To this, Naman replied: “He’s crying after 4 beers.”

He's crying after 4 beer😂 — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

Another said: “No way this happened, WTF.”

no way this happened wtf😭 — simmm (@_simmm__) July 18, 2023

To which he replied: “I’m still laughing.”

I'm still laughing🤣 — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

“Nice idea, I’ll send it to him as well,” wrote another.

nice idea I’ll also send him this 🥰 — K (@okkbyyeeee) July 18, 2023

“Gotta buy this in bulk and send it to some people,” said another user.

Gotta go bulk purchase this and send to some people 🙌 — B_O (@french_friiiess) July 19, 2023

Responding to the conversation already frenzied by the woman’s move, Swiggy Instamart, the delivery app tweeted on the microblogging site.

Check out Swiggy’s post:

“Wanted to offer bandages but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi,” meaning “We wanted to offer bandages but such large wounds would find the small bandages incompetent for their use.”

wanted to offer bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi😔 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 19, 2023

