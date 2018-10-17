Woman thrashes banker in Karnataka for demanding sexual favours in exchange for loan; firm sacks employee

Davanagere: A woman thrashed the bank manager of a private firm for allegedly asking for sexual favours in exchange for passing her loan.

The incident took place on Monday in Karnataka's Davanagere when the woman visited the Dewan Housing Finance branch to seek a loan. The on-duty manager assured to help her and agreed to approve her loan despite her poor financial condition. However, to pass loan, he allegedly demanded sexual favours from her.

#WATCH Woman in Karnataka's Davanagere thrashes a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan (15 October) pic.twitter.com/IiiKbiEgZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

In the 51-second video that has gone viral, the woman can be seen dragging the manager by the collar and then beating him up with a stick and slippers. The woman can also be heard asking the man to come to the police station while thrashing him with a stick.

Soon after the incident came to light, the services of the employee were sacked by the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DFHL) on Tuesday after the company termed the incident as "unfortunate".

"In the light of the unfortunate incident at Karnataka's Davanagere, we have terminated the services of the employee with immediate effect. DHFL strongly promotes and cultivates an environment that is conducive for the safety of women," a company statement read.

The incident comes amidst the '#MeToo' movement, which has gained momentum in the country after a series of sexual harassment allegations were leveled against men in power by multiple women.