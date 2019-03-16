Woman SPO dies after being shot by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district; investigation underway

A female special police officer (SPO) in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir died after she was shot by militants at her home on Saturday, reports said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that “terrorists” had fired at SPO Khushboo Jan in her village in the Vehil area in the district. “She sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to a hospital where she succumbed. We condemn this gruesome terror act and stand by her family at this critical juncture,” a statement from the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, state police was quoted by ANI as saying. Jan was shot from a close range on Saturday afternoon, PTI reported.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the assailants.

With inputs from agencies

