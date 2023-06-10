Delhi Metro has recently been hogging headlines and for all the unpleasant reasons. A number of videos have surfaced that reveal intense arguments over seats, physical altercations among riders, passengers obstructing train doors on purpose and more. These viral clips have given viewers a glimpse into the variety of events and occasionally chaotic situations that can occur on public transport. Adding to the series of incidents, a new video has recently gone viral, capturing a girl dancing in the crowded coach of a Delhi metro.

A woman dancing to the catchy beats of Bappi Lahiri’s blockbuster song Asalaam-e-Ishqum is the newest entry to the list of popular videos taken inside metro coaches. While her performance seems flamboyant, people around the woman seem uneasy as they try to ignore her. In the video which was uploaded on Instagram, it can be seen that the woman is dancing energetically to this popular song while travelling in the Delhi metro.

In response to the video, the appropriateness of such behaviour in a public environment like metro has once again provoked a contentious discussion among social media users. It has elicited a wide range of responses from them. Some people applauded the confidence of the women to perform in front of the crowd and add entertainment to the mundane commute while others criticised the girl’s actions. They claimed that it violates the rules of decorum in a public transit system and disturbs the serenity and comfort of other riders.

One of the users after watching the video tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the comments section and asked him to ban Instagram. Another user commented and asked, “ Where are the CISF men?”.

Earlier in March, DMRC principal executive director, Anuj Dayal while speaking with Hindustan Times said it is definitely prohibited for people to conduct planned film shooting within the Delhi Metro. Individuals or production teams must get in advance approval from the DMRC even for film shoots. When authorisation is obtained, a fee or charge is levied as an expression of regret for any trouble the shoot may have caused the commuters.