Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises

In 2017, the Swedish company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world's leading food sellers

FP Trending Last Updated:July 18, 2023 16:28:37 IST
IKEA is renowned for its inexpensive furniture and home décor items, the Swedish company’s food courts also attract significant visitors. IKEA's own data shows around 30 per cent of customers visit the store to enjoy food. Twitter.

In a shocking turn of events, a woman shared her most bizarre moment ever that she experienced at IKEA’s store in Nagasandra, Bengaluru. The incident unfolded as she sat at a table, savouring the chocolate mousse ordered in the restaurant area of the Swedish furniture giant. The woman named Sharanya Shettyy shared the details on Twitter. The post’s caption read: “WTF. Guess what fell on our food table at IKEA. I can’t even. We were eating and this rat dropped dead. It was the most bizarre moment ever!” She also tagged IKEA and IKEA India after concluding her note.

The post garnered over 75,000 views. It amassed several comments.

Check out some of the responses below:

One user said: “I cannot even imagine the cold shivers you must get. You can use IKEA right, left, and center for the trauma. That’s what it deserves.”

“Oh. This is a bad and shocking one,” added another. Further apologising, the person wrote: “Sorry, but the way everything is placed on the table, it looks like an art piece.”

A third user suggested suing them over this.

Having read her response, the woman said: “Especially because of a lack of food safety and worse than that?”. They left the table to be used immediately after.”

Another said: “Imagine it diving dead into your plate instead of missing it.”

To which, the shocked woman said: “I get goose bumps every time I think about it.” She further added: “I can’t get over what happened dude. It’s insane.”

IKEA apologised for the inconvenience. The furniture company wrote: “Hey! We apologise for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We’re currently investigating the situation & taking all precautionary measures. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the most satisfying shopping experience at IKEA.”

According to a report by MoneyControl, while IKEA is renowned for its inexpensive furniture and home décor items, the Swedish company’s food courts also attract significant visitors. IKEA’s own data shows around 30 per cent of customers visit the store to enjoy food. In 2017, the company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world’s leading food sellers.

