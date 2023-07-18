Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises
In 2017, the Swedish company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world's leading food sellers
In a shocking turn of events, a woman shared her most bizarre moment ever that she experienced at IKEA’s store in Nagasandra, Bengaluru. The incident unfolded as she sat at a table, savouring the chocolate mousse ordered in the restaurant area of the Swedish furniture giant. The woman named Sharanya Shettyy shared the details on Twitter. The post’s caption read: “WTF. Guess what fell on our food table at IKEA. I can’t even. We were eating and this rat dropped dead. It was the most bizarre moment ever!” She also tagged IKEA and IKEA India after concluding her note.
The post garnered over 75,000 views. It amassed several comments.
Check out some of the responses below:
One user said: “I cannot even imagine the cold shivers you must get. You can use IKEA right, left, and center for the trauma. That’s what it deserves.”
I cannot even imagine the cold shivers you must be getting. Just take IKEA right left centre for the trauma. That's what is deserving
— Sneha (@snehasneha173) July 16, 2023
“Oh. This is a bad and shocking one,” added another. Further apologising, the person wrote: “Sorry, but the way everything is placed on the table, it looks like an art piece.”
Ohh. This is bad & shocking one.
Sorry, but the way everything is placed on the table, it looks like an art piece.
— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) July 16, 2023
A third user suggested suing them over this.
Sue them.
— Amit Dahal (@AmitDahal) July 16, 2023
Having read her response, the woman said: “Especially because of a lack of food safety and worse than that?”. They left the table to be used immediately after.”
I should especially coz of lack of food safety and worse? They left the table be used immediately after
— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023
Another said: “Imagine it diving dead into your plate instead of missing it.”
Imagine it diving dead in your plate instead of missing it 😬🤮🤣
— Joga-Maya 😎 (@jogakhichudi) July 16, 2023
To which, the shocked woman said: “I get goose bumps every time I think about it.” She further added: “I can’t get over what happened dude. It’s insane.”
I get goosebumps every moment I think about it..
— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023
I can't get over what happened dude
Its insane.
— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023
IKEA apologised for the inconvenience. The furniture company wrote: “Hey! We apologise for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We’re currently investigating the situation & taking all precautionary measures. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the most satisfying shopping experience at IKEA.”
Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA.
— IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) July 17, 2023
According to a report by MoneyControl, while IKEA is renowned for its inexpensive furniture and home décor items, the Swedish company’s food courts also attract significant visitors. IKEA’s own data shows around 30 per cent of customers visit the store to enjoy food. In 2017, the company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world’s leading food sellers.
