Woman raises ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA event in Bengaluru, booked for sedition; Asaduddin Owaisi condemns action

A woman at a gathering against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Thursday shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who condemned her action.

The woman, identified as Amulya, asked attendees to shout "Pakistan Zindabad" during her speech at the event organised under the banner of "Save Constitution". The organisers had invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on stage.

Case registered under Sec124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya, the woman who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru today. Police to interrogate her. She will be produced before a court after her interrogation. https://t.co/SLjwmVQsBG — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

ANI reported that she has been booked under Section 124A (Sedition) of the IPC. She will be interrogated by the police, after which they will produce her in court, the report said.

In a video of the incident, Owaisi is seen rushing to snatch the mike from the woman and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the stage.

But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais.

Owaisi then addressed the gathering, saying he did not agree with the woman.

"Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we in no way support Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," the AIMIM MP said.

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed she was planted by some rival group to disrupt the event.

The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.