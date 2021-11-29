Woman police sub-inspector donates blankets to homeless and needy people in Indore

Sub-inspector Anila Parashar started her initiative 'Thand Ke Sipaahi' in the year 2019, when she saw a women struggling to survive during cold

An Indore woman sub-inspector’s noble campaign is providing assistance to people living on the streets. Sub-inspector Anila Parashar is distributing blankets to homeless people in the city. The female cop distributed blankets during the nights in order to protect the people living on the streets from freezing during the winter season.

Parashar began this drive as part of her ‘Thand Ke Sipahi’ initiative. The sub-inspector recalled the story which led het to start this philanthropic task and said that it all began in the year 2019, when she was patrolling and saw that a homeless woman was dying due to the extreme cold.

After watching this heart-breaking incident, the female sub-inspector decided to begin a blanket distribution drive which aimed at distributing blankets to every old and needy person in the city.

Parashar has also been encouraged by her husband to carry forward this noble task and he ensures that she gives her best to the initiative by helping her. He also takes care of the kids while she is involved in the distribution drive.

Her husband, Vikas Parashar said that the aim of this campaign was to ensure no one dies because of cold. Talking about work, he mentioned that the ‘Thand Ke Sipahi’ team identifies areas where people require blankets and then the distribution drive is carried out in the particular areas. He also said that this campaign was not an easy task as the couple had to work and also take care of the children simultaneously.

Parashar's husband further talked about how his wife had to face challenges in a patriarchal society which believed that women should not work and remain confined to their houses.

He said that it was an extremely proud moment to be known as her husband as she managed her schedule to carry out this charitable task.

It has been three years since the ‘Thand Ke Sipahi’ initiative was launched. The initiative had given away more than 8,000 blankets during last year’s distribution drive.

There are two groups who are associated with this campaign and they provide blankets which are further distributed to the one’s in need. Parashar mentioned that the campaign has also received immense public support in the past few years.

This is not the first time that Indore Police has helped people living on the streets. Earlier, in the year 2019, the officials of Rau police station, Indore also began donating blankets to the people on the road after they saw many people shivering in the cold. Several social organizations also joined the campaign initiated by the police and distributed blankets in hospitals and orphanages too.