Woman pilot accused of assaulting minor domestic helper arrested

Delhi Police has arrested the woman pilot accused of assaulting a minor domestic helper in Dwarka and has been sent to judicial by a court on Thursday.

The 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the woman’s house was allegedly beaten up by her and her husband on Wednesday, following which a group of agitated people manhandled the couple.

Disturbing footage from the scene showed the woman, still dressed in her pilot’s uniform, being repeatedly slapped and physically assaulted by several women while her hair was forcefully pulled. Despite her pleas for help and apologies, the assault continued.

The accused, who has been identified as Poornima Bagchi, was produced before a court on Wednesday, which sent her to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, her husband, Kaushik Bagchi will be produced in court today.

The couple had hired the 10-year-old girl for domestic work approximately two months ago, reported NDTV. The incident came to light when a relative of the girl noticed injury marks on her arms and promptly informed the police.

Upon hearing of the alleged mistreatment, enraged residents gathered and attacked the couple. The police arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody.

