Woman paints 15 portraits in 15 mins, Anand Mahindra shares video of talented artist

India is full of talent as one can easily find young talents in every corner of this country. Starting from small children to teenagers to adults, people manage to understand and recognise their skills and further use them to develop their talents. Different kinds of artists, painters, and sculptors are also very famous in India as coming from remote villages, such artists play a major role in bringing India’s art forms and culture to the fore. However, not many get proper recognition among people. In a bid to draw people’s attention toward one such artist, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra recently shared a video and further motivated all to extend support to a young artist.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the industrialist shared a video of a young woman further claiming that she painted not one but 15 portraits at once. Applauding the woman for her talent, Mahindra called it a ‘miracle’. He also asked people located near her to confirm the feat besides urging all to encourage her.

Not just that, he also shared his wish to provide a scholarship to the woman.

Watch the video:

How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support. pic.twitter.com/5fha3TneJi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022



After going through the 2:20 second long video, it shows the woman holding a square-shaped frame in her hand which holds different color pencils. However, what she does next will leave you amazed. After placing the frame on a big piece of paper, the woman goes on to move the pencils and finally starts sketching the portraits of different personalities in separate boxes at the same time.

It is just a matter of seconds and the woman sketches portraits of none other than Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Bhagat Singh, Laxmibai, Chandra Shekhar Azad, BR Ambedkar, Lal Bahadur Shastri among others.

Furthermore, the video also goes on to provide details about the artist. The woman identified as Noor Jahan also runs a YouTube channel with her name ‘Noor Jahan Artist’. She has shared several videos of her work on the channel.

In the meantime, reacting to the video on Anand Mahindra’s Twitter handle, people showered praises on the artist and further appreciated Mahindra for his support.

