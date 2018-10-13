Woman in Gujarat's Kutch district gangraped by five persons; efforts on to arrest accused

Gandhidham: A woman was gangraped allegedly by five persons, including an acquaintance of the victim, in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kotda Jadodar village in Nakhatrana taluka on Wednesday, an official said.

A 40-year-old married woman from Moti Virani village in Nakhatrana was offered a lift in a car by Mohan Ahir, a man known to her, police said.

"The accused offered to take her to Mata no Madh temple but instead took her to a shopping complex in Kotda Jadodar village, and along with four other friends, raped her," the official said.

She managed to escape and filed a complaint with Nakhatrana police station on Saturday, he said.

Efforts were on to nab Ahir and the other four accused, he said.