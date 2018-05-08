You are here:
Woman gangraped in moving car, her three-year-old thrown out on Delhi-Dehradun highway

India PTI May 08, 2018 18:00:03 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was gangraped in a moving car allegedly by two men after throwing her three-year-old child from the vehicle on Monday evening on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

Representational image. AFP

The child was rushed to a hospital by the villagers. He is out of danger.

Later, the 26-year-old victim was also dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in the district, said SP (city), Ombir Singh on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and the woman has been sent for medical examination, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was called by one of the accused, RK Mehta, on the pretext of giving her a job. She was raped by Mehata and his friend after giving her some alcoholic drink laced with sedatives.

She lodged the complaint after regaining consciousness, the SP said.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 18:00 PM

