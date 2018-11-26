You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Woman gangraped in Kolkata beauty parlour, threatened with video; police arrests three accused

India Press Trust of India Nov 26, 2018 07:54:39 IST

Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in repeatedly raping a woman inside a parlour in the city's Tiljala area, police said on Saturday. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, police on Friday arrested the three, a Kolkata Police officer said. A medical test was conducted on the victim which confirmed rape, he added.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

According to the police complaint, the woman was called by one of the accused at the beauty parlour and he raped her. The incident was filmed by two persons present there. They then allegedly took turns to rape the woman, the police officer said. The trio threatened the woman of circulating the video and continued raping her, he added. We are looking into the matter and have collected evidence. Our special officers have spoken to her, the police official said.


Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 07:54 AM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores