Woman delivers twins aboard Mumbai-Vishakhapatnam Express on Sunday; RPF, Central railway staff arrive for help

India FP Staff Jul 16, 2018 07:42:25 IST

A young Mumbai woman delivered healthy twins aboard the Mumbai-Vishakhapatnam Express on Sunday, an official said in Thane.

The incident took place as the train arrived at the Kalyan station at 7.52 am, 40 kilometres away from its source Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, according to NDTV. The woman, Salma Tabassum Shaikh, 30, then suddenly went into labour.

The railway police at the station were immediately notified of the incident, Central Railway spokesperson Sunil Udasi told IANS.

A short while later, Shaikh delivered the twins safely amidst cheers and claps by the passengers, and railway and police staffers.

Present at that time were the Kalyan Station Manager, Central Railway medical team, and the railway police. The train was halted at Kalyan for half an hour.

After the successful delivery, the woman deboarded the train and was taken to the Rukminibai Hospital for post-delivery care, Udasi said.

The condition of both the mother and her twins were fine. The family hails from a colony near Gousiya Masjid in Ghatkopar.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 07:42 AM

