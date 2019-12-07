You are here:
Woman dancer shot for taking a break during wedding function in Chitrakoot, out of danger; two accused arrested

India FP Staff Dec 07, 2019 15:57:04 IST

  • Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old dancer in her face at a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

  • The dancer sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries during firing at the function

  • She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger

Chitrakoot: Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old dancer in her face at a marriage function at Tikra village in Mau area in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, said police.

The dancer, Hina, sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries during firing at the function held on 1 December, to celebrate village head Suhir Singh Patel daughter's wedding, said Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal.

"Three people were injured. The firing took place after a dispute about a dance at the wedding" said Balwant Singh, ASP.

In the 42-second video of the incident, men were heard saying, 'Goli chal jayegi' (A shot will be fired) and then 'goli chala hi do' (Go ahead and shoot). The victim, who was then dancing on the stage, was shot in the face.

Hina was rushed to a hospital where her condition was reported to be out of danger, Mittal said.  He further added that the men who fired the shots were identified as Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh and were arrested on Friday.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 15:57:04 IST

