Woman burnt to death by husband, in-laws for dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district; FIR registered

Bhadohi: A newly married woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws for dowry in Raipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said.

Khusbhu (22) was allegedly set afire by her husband Awadhesh to whom she got married earlier year as his demand for a motorcycle was not met by her father, the victim's family members alleged.

The villagers rushed her to a hospital where she died during treatment, the police said.

On the complaint of the victim's father, an FIR has been registered in this regard against Awadhesh and three others, they said, adding investigation into the matter is underway.