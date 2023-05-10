Woman beats 86-year-old mother-in-law to death with a frying pan in Delhi

In an inhumane incident which unfolded in the national capital, a 48-year-old woman allegedly beat her mother-in-law to death using a frying pan in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, police have said. The cops suspect that the accused might have grown frustrated after taking care of the 86-year-old who was suffering from arthritis.

On April 28, a person informed the Delhi Police that his friend’s mother Hasi Som had fallen down in her flat and was bleeding profusely. Surjit Som (51), his wife Sarmistha Som (48) and their 16-year-old daughter have been living with her at Swastik Residency in Neb Sarai since 2014.

A senior police officer said the family hails from Kolkata and the man’s mother was living in the West Bengal capital alone till March 2022 when he brought her to Delhi. He rented a flat for her in front of his own, the officer said.

When the police reached the spot, they found Hasi Som lying in the kitchen with multiple injuries on her face and skull, police said. Surjit said his mother was suffering from arthritis for a long time and had problems walking.

A CCTV camera was found in the bedroom but it had no storage device in it. Still, it was taken into possession, police said.

Surjit said he has a live feed from the camera on his phone as he monitors his mother’s daily routine. He also told the police that the camera was not working due to a power cut on the day of the incident.

Initially, family members as well as neighbours did not suspect any wrongdoing.

The body was taken to the AIIMS mortuary and the autopsy was conducted on April 29.

During the post-mortem, the doctor concluded that such injuries could not be caused by a normal fall and a detailed investigation should be carried out, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Surjit’s daughter said her mother and grandmother did not have a cordial relationship. Surjit too confirmed this, police said.

On the day of the incident, only Sarmistha was present in the flat.

Later, Surjit confessed that before calling the police he had taken out the memory card of the CCTV camera placed in the bedroom of the victim, the DCP said.

The CCTV footage revealed that around 10:30 am on April 28, Sarmistha entered Hasi Som’s flat with a frying pan. She went behind the victim in the kitchen which was out of CCTV coverage and dealt several blows to her. The elderly woman’s cries could be heard on the CCTV recording, Chowdhary said.

Surjit kept the memory card with him and saw the footage after the last rites of his mother. In the CCTV footage, he saw his wife entering his mother’s flat and leaving after some time. He shared his apprehension with the police, the police officer said.

The post-mortem report was received on Monday in which the death was attributed to ante-mortem injuries. According to the autopsy report, there were 14 injuries all over the body, police said.

Based on the content of the inquiry, Surjeet’s testimony, CCTV footage and the post-mortem report, a case under IPC section 302 has been registered and Sarmistha has been arrested, police said.

The cops said they could not find an immediate trigger for the incident, but suspect it could have been caused by the accused’s longstanding frustration of taking care of the elderly person and helping her with her daily routine.

