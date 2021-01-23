With Tamil Nadu elections coming up, civic works gather steam in Chennai as years worth of citizen grievances

Several infrastructure development projects which had been put on the back burner over the past five years will now be taken up on a war footing and completed in a very short period of time

Elections, our festival of democracy, are around the corner in Tamil Nadu. A good indicator of election season of late has been the flurry of activity by the civic body across the city. Roads that citizens have complained about for years with no response get a facelift, potholes are fixed, pavements are laid and any and all grievance is addressed with a swiftness that makes one wish election season lasted longer.

Several infrastructure development projects which had been put on the back burner over the past five years will now be taken up on a war footing and completed in a very short period of time.

This is the time when citizens like us need to keep our eyes and ears open and ensure that the work being done is of good quality and will actually benefit citizens.

I would like to highlight a few examples from my neighbourhood, where all our unheeded complaints are being answered with a swiftness not seen before.

Milling of roads

I had been regularly writing to the local administration on this issue and pushing them to ensure that roads and streets across Perambur and elsewhere in the city are properly milled before they are resurfaced.

This issue is now seeing some action as Perambur High Road and BB Road have been taken up for milling among the several other arterial roads across Chennai. It’s a long overdue change.

The milling of these roads at this time gives me the impression that a few well-timed complaints by citizens across the city could get the civic body to undertake similar actions in other parts. I urge fellow Chennaiites to be vigilant and ensure all the streets or roads are properly milled before they are resurfaced. The Madras High Court, too, is in agreement about the importance of this action.

New bus terminus

The compound wall, tarmacs and also the main building of the Perambur Bus Terminus has been in abysmal shape over the past several years. Residents from our neighbourhood had escalated the matter to various authorities and the issue was covered by print media some time in December 2019. Following our efforts, the leader of opposition promised to take up the responsibility of using his MLA funds to renovate the entire terminus at a cost of Rs 75 lakh.