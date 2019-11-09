Associate Partner

With SC slated to deliver Ayodhya verdict, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami appeals for people to maintain peace and harmony

India Press Trust of India Nov 09, 2019 10:31:20 IST

  • With the Supreme Court slated to deliver its verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Saturday, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony.

  • All should respect the verdict, he said in a statement.

  • He sought the cooperation of all sections including, leaders of various faiths and political parties, besides people in this connection.

Chennai: With the Supreme Court slated to deliver its verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Saturday, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony.

With SC slated to deliver Ayodhya verdict, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami appeals for people to maintain peace and harmony

Representational image. AFP

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON THE AYODHYA VERDICT

All should respect the verdict, he said in a statement. "The Amma (late Jayalalithaa) government is ensuring good law and order in Tamil Nadu and people are maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood," he said.

The court was scheduled to deliver its final judgement, he said and urged that "all should respect it and give no place for any law and order issue and ensure Tamil Nadu continued to remain peaceful."

He sought the cooperation of all sections including, leaders of various faiths and political parties, besides people in this connection.

Meanwhile, the state has been brought a thick security blanket with vital installations including airports, railway stations and other places, where people congregate in good numbers coming under police vigil.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 10:31:20 IST

