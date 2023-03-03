‘With Captain Modi…’: EAM Jaishankar's cricket analogy to explain govt's functioning; WATCH

India

FP Staff March 03, 2023 16:38:38 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday invoked a cricket analogy to explain how Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government functions.

In conversation with Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost, at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 being held in the national capital, Jaishankar said, “With Captain (PM) Modi, the net practice starts 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late… He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it.”

Asked if India is a bigger economy than Britain and dominating cricket, the EAM said, “I would call it rebalancing. It’s history switch hitting… India in very unusual position, once more decisively upwardly mobile which lot of other civilisational states aren’t in position to do.”

Jaishankar was joined by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen at the session, titled “Turbulence, Temperament, and Temerity: Leadership in the Age of Uncertainty”

On rising interest in foreign policy now, Jaishankar said, “It is because world is in a difficult place, more people are getting interested in the world. The second reason is globalisation of India. Like a cricket team, we don’t want to win matches only at home but abroad as well.”

Jaishankar said digital transformation is perhaps one of the most important issues that are talked about at the international level besides Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the decision to impose lockdown was a very tough one but it was taken and now when we look back at that decision, it was for the best.

“India is in a very unusual position. It is once again decisively moving upward. Very few countries or civilisations get two or three bites at the apple,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

