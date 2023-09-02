Ahead of India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 launch, Delhi’s programming Manager of Chandrayaan-3 Prerna Chandra mentioned that with Aditya L1, India will also be able to make observations on the Sun, which will further be helpful in comprehending space weather and upcoming space missions.

“Space agencies of other countries have already done observations on the Sun. India does not have a Sun observatory. With Aditya L1 India will also have observations on Sun which will help us understand space weather and upcoming space missions,”Prerna Chandra on Aditya L1.

Aditya L1’s Objectives:

The Aditya-L1 observatory is equipped with seven distinct instruments designed to meticulously examine various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer known as the corona. These instruments use electromagnetic particle and magnetic field sensors to conduct their observations.

Among these instruments, four have an unobstructed view of the Sun, while the remaining three focus on conducting on-site or in-situ investigations of particles and fields within Lagrange Point L1. Consequently, this mission assumes a pivotal role in advancing our comprehension of diverse solar phenomena and their impacts on the interplanetary environment and Earth.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) further explained that the instrumentation carried by the Aditya L1 payloads holds the potential to provide crucial insights into critical areas such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, along with their distinct characteristics. Additionally, these investigations will enhance our understanding of space weather dynamics and the behaviour of particles and fields as they propagate through space.