With abandoned Navy ship as the target, India successfully carries out two BrahMos tests on the same day

The first test-firing was done by the Indian Navy warship INS Delhi. Later an IAF Su-30MKI aircraft armed with the air-launched version of the missile took off from an airbase and launched it at the same ship

New Delhi: The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Tuesday scored two successful direct hits against the same target, an abandoned ship, which sank due to the impact.

The first test-firing was done by the Indian Navy warship INS Delhi off the eastern seaboard of the country.

"The missile without warhead created a hole in the abandoned ship It travels at speeds around 3000 km per hour and is difficult to be intercepted by air defence systems," BrahMos officials told ANI.

Successful maiden #BrahMos firing by #INSDelhi from an upgraded modular launcher once again demonstrated long range strike capability of BrahMos alongwith validation of integrated Network Centric Operations from frontline platforms (1/2)#CombatReady #Credible #FutureProofForce pic.twitter.com/fY9BAsO8Li — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 19, 2022

After the successful hit was secured by the Indian Navy, an Indian Air Force Su-30MKI aircraft armed with the air-launched version of the missile took off from an airbase and launched it at the same ship.

Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft.

The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship.

The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy. pic.twitter.com/UpCZ3vJkZb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 19, 2022



The ship sank after the missile with warhead hit it directly.

The Indian Air Force and the Navy had coordinated with each other for the test firings held on Tuesday. More launches of the cruise missile are going to be held in near future, defence officials said.

