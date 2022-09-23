With 288 ad-hoc recruitments scrapped, Pushkar Singh Dhami promises more transparency in govt jobs

New Delhi: After Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s letter to speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan asking her to cancel all appointments in the state assembly which pointed to irregularities, nearly 288 ad-hoc appointments which had been done in violation of norms were revoked on Thursday.

“I thank the Speaker of the Assembly for taking the decision to cancel all wrong recruitments and we will make a plan for all the recruitments to be held in the Assembly from now onwards to be done in a transparent manner,” CM Pushkar Singh Dhami told news agency ANI.

Among the revoked ad-hoc appointments, nearly 150 were made till 2016, six made in 2020 and about 72 people had been appointed in violation of all norms in 2021, Khanduri said.

The decision to revoke the appointments was taken following recommendations made by a three-member expert panel which detected several irregularities in these appointments, Khanduri said.

Following allegations that relatives of the ruling BJP had been given ad-hoc appointments in the state assembly, the administration swung into action and an investigation was initiated with the CM keeping close tabs on the probe. The probe, however, revealed that most of the appointments covered the tenures of both Congress and BJP Speakers.

The probe panel which consisted of veteran bureaucrats submitted its 2,014-page final inquiry report to the Speaker within 20 days, 10 days ahead of its one-month deadline.

In a related move, Khanduri also cancelled a competitive examination held for 32 posts in the Uttarakhand secretariat earlier in March this year. It was found that a Lucknow-based firm, RMS TechnoSolutions PVT Ltd, which had been recently hauled up for for its role in the paper leak of examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission was involved in the competitive examination held to fill up the vacancies at the Uttarakhand secretariat.

