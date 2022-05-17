With 1,569 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours, India sees less than 2,000 cases after 28 days

The health ministry informed that the active cases stand at 0.04 per cent of the total coronavirus infections in the country

India logged 1,569 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning. The single day cases fell below 2,000-mark after 28 days.

The fresh infections were 28.74 per cent lower than number of cases reported on a single day on Monday. India's tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,31,25,370 (4 crore 31 lakh 25 thousand 3 hundred and 70).

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 0.44 per cent, down from 0.74 per cent a day ago. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 0.59 per cent.

India now has 16,400 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decline of 917 cases in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. The health ministry informed that the active cases stand at 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 2,467 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, this has increased the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,84,710 (4 crore 25 lakh 84 thousand 7 hundred and 10).

The health ministry said that 19 people have died of COVID in the country in the last 24 hours. The cumulative deaths due to coronavirus in India has now risen to 5,24,260 (5 lakh 24 thousand 2 hundred and 60).

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,57,484 (3 lakh 57 thousand 4 hundred and 84) samples were tested in last 24 hours for COVID-19. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 84,44,91,640 (84 crore 44 lakh 91 thousand 6 hundred and 40) samples have been tested in the country.

In India, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 191.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

In last 24 hours, 10,78,005 (10 lakh 78 thousand and 5) doses of COVID-19 were administered in the country, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of Health has also informed that it has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States and Union Territories (UTs). There are more than 17.31 crore doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.

