Winning Formula: BJP’s approach in Karnataka is to transfer leadership to ‘young team’, says PM Modi
For the fight on 224-seat Karnataka assembly, BJP is fielding over 50 new faces
The Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with a different approach for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. BJP is preparing a “young team” with an aim to give the baton for the development of the state in the hands of youths which it asserts would lead progress journey in the next 25 years.
Interacting with Karnataka BJP workers virtually ahead of the 10 May polls, PM Modi, on Thursday, said: “The biggest difference between the BJP and other parties is of approach. The BJP is working on the roadmap of development of India in the next 25 years.”
“Our rivals’ agenda is to grab power, our agenda is to make the country developed in 25 years and make it free from poverty and promote the youth’s capabilities. The BJP is making a young team in Karnataka to give leadership to the development journey of the state in the next 25 years. It is our effort to make numerous global hubs in Karnataka like Bengaluru,” the Prime Minister said.
For the fight on 224-seat Karnataka assembly, BJP is fielding over 50 new faces. This has, however, resulted in the denial of tickets to some senior party leaders including Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and others who ultimately have quit the party and joined the Congress to get the ticket.
PM explains what double-engine mean?
During his interaction, Modi answered a question by a party worker on the meaning of ‘double-engine government’ which is often used by the Prime Minister to refer to the rapid pace of development.
“The meaning of double-engine government is the double speed of development. Where there are BJP’s double-engine governments, it has been an experience that the poor welfare schemes are implemented with pace. There are some states which change the name of the schemes,” the PM said.
People of Karnataka have confidence in BJP
The Prime Minister told his party workers that he would be physically visiting Karnataka to take part in BJP’s election campaign.
“I will visit Karnataka in a couple of days to receive the blessings of the people of the state. BJP leaders who have campaigned in the state have said that they received a lot of affection from the people there. This shows people’s confidence in BJP,” he said.
Karnataka will go to polls on 10 May. The counting of votes will take place on 13 May.
With inputs from ANI
