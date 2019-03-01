Wing Commander Abhinandan to return LIVE updates: UN welcomes Pakistan's move; India says punish man who started it all

Wing Commander Abhinandan to return Latest updates: A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said.
Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
A team of Indian Air Force officials will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan at the Wagah border on Friday evening, the sources said.
It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.
India on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.
"We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, the assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border.
The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 08:07:14 IST
Highlights
India-Pakistan tensions ground thousands of air travellers worldwide
Thousands of air travellers worldwide were left stranded on Thursday as the closure of Pakistan's airspace continued in the aftermath of tensions with India.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan said it would keep airspace shut until at least 1:30pm on Friday local time (0800 GMT), disrupting major routes between Europe and South East Asia. Thai Airways has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers. Singapore Airlines was also forced to divert Europe-bound flights to Mumbai and Dubai to refuel, while a flight to Frankfurt was cancelled. - AFP
Masood Azhar is in Pakistan, he's really unwell, Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells CNN
Speaking to CNN, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: "We are open to any step that leads to de-escalation and if they have good, solid evidence, please sit and talk, please initiate a dialogue and we will show reasonableness."
Responding to a question regarding Azhar's location, Qureshi said "he is in Pakistan, according to my information". "He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house, because he's really unwell," the foreign minister said.
Wing Commander Abhinandan to cross over to India from Wagah-Attari Border
Sources have told News18 that the pilot will be brought from Rawalpindi to Lahore by a special plane and then handed over to the Indian side.
I&B ministry asks YouTube to remove videos of Wing Commander Abhinandan in Pakistan's custody
Soon, after Wing Commander Abhinandan's MiG21 jet crashed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, videos of him in Pakistan's custody surfaced. Some clips showed him being captured and in the custody of the Pakistani army. The information technology ministry has directed YouTube to remove 11 videos showing the Wing Commander.
Pakistan to return IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman today
Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is set to return after two days in Pakistani captivity. The announcement by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday evening brought relief to Indians.
The IAF pilot was captured on Wednesday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in an aerial combat with a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet.
08:07 (IST)
US welcomes Pakistan's decision to release captured Indian pilot
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Pakistan's decision to release the captured Indian fighter pilot in what was seen as an effort to de-escalate the gravest crisis between the two countries in years.
07:58 (IST)
India-Pakistan tensions ground thousands of air travellers worldwide
Thousands of air travellers worldwide were left stranded on Thursday as the closure of Pakistan's airspace continued in the aftermath of tensions with India.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan said it would keep airspace shut until at least 1:30pm on Friday local time (0800 GMT), disrupting major routes between Europe and South East Asia. Thai Airways has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers. Singapore Airlines was also forced to divert Europe-bound flights to Mumbai and Dubai to refuel, while a flight to Frankfurt was cancelled. - AFP
07:55 (IST)
Masood Azhar is in Pakistan, he's really unwell, Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells CNN
Speaking to CNN, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: "We are open to any step that leads to de-escalation and if they have good, solid evidence, please sit and talk, please initiate a dialogue and we will show reasonableness."
Responding to a question regarding Azhar's location, Qureshi said "he is in Pakistan, according to my information". "He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house, because he's really unwell," the foreign minister said.
07:35 (IST)
Wing Commander Abhinandan to cross over to India from Wagah-Attari Border
Sources have told News18 that the pilot will be brought from Rawalpindi to Lahore by a special plane and then handed over to the Indian side.
07:25 (IST)
I&B ministry asks YouTube to remove videos of Wing Commander Abhinandan in Pakistan's custody
Soon, after Wing Commander Abhinandan's MiG21 jet crashed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, videos of him in Pakistan's custody surfaced. Some clips showed him being captured and in the custody of the Pakistani army. The information technology ministry has directed YouTube to remove 11 videos showing the Wing Commander.
07:23 (IST)
Pakistan to return IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman today
Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is set to return after two days in Pakistani captivity. The announcement by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday evening brought relief to Indians.
The IAF pilot was captured on Wednesday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in an aerial combat with a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet.