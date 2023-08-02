'Will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave', says speaker Om Birla amid disruptions in Parliament
Om Birla has expressed deep displeasure with both the ruling party and the opposition over the functioning of the House. Birla told both sides that he will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave according to the dignity of the House
Due to the ongoing chaos in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session, Speaker Om Birla has decided to refrain from chairing the Lower House until the members behave in accordance with the dignity of the House.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not in the chair as the Parliament re-assembled for the day on Wednesday.
According to ANI, Om Birla has expressed deep displeasure with both the ruling party and the opposition over the functioning of the House.
The officials said that both the opposition and treasury benches have been conveyed of the Speaker’s displeasure over the repeated disruptions in Parliament since the Monsoon session began on 20 July.
The Speaker holds the dignity of the House in highest esteem and expects members to maintain decorum during the proceedings, officials said.
The monsoon session of Parliament has seen disruptions since its beginning on 20 July with opposition members pressing their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With inputs from ANI
