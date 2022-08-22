Will invite the leaders of all national parties to J&K in September, keep our issues before them, says Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar had last week announced that non-locals who are ordinarily residing in the UT for different purposes can register their names in the voters' list

New Delhi: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah today held an all-party meet to discuss the inclusion of non-local voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah said, "We'll invite the leaders of all national parties to Jammu and Kashmir in September and keep our issues before them."

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar had last week announced that non-locals who are ordinarily residing in Jammu and Kashmir for different purposes can register their names in the voters' list and exercise their franchise in the next Assembly elections in the state.

"The requirement of domicile is not necessary for outsiders to get enlisted as voters. The armed forces personnel from other states who are posted at peace stations in J&K can also get their names added in the voter list," he said.

Kumar said around 25 lakh new voters are expected to be enrolled in the Union Territory as the special summary revision of electoral rolls is being held for the first time after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Describing the ongoing exercise as a challenging task, he said the special summary revision of electoral rolls will be completed by 25 November.

"The massive exercise to complete the process in time is going on to ensure that all the eligible voters including those who have attained the age of 18 years on 1 October, 2022 or earlier are enrolled to provide an error-free final list," ABP report quoted Kumar as saying.

The Voter ID will be linked to AADHAR and new cards will be issued with many more security features, however, furnishing of Aadhaar number is purely voluntary, the report added.

Reacting to the development, Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of seeking backdoor entry into J&K by bringing in non-local voters. "Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.