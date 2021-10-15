'Will give direction to youth': PM Modi inaugurates 'bhoomi pujan' of Surat boys' hostel

The hostel building has residential facilities for around 1,500 students and contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister praised the spirit of people of Gujarat and said that it is a matter of pride for him that in the tasks of social development, Gujarat has always taken a lead. He remembered Sardar Patel on the occasion and quoted the great leader to emphasise that caste and creed should not be allowed to hinder the task of national development. “We are all sons and daughters of India. We all should love our country, make our destiny with mutual affection and cooperation", the Prime Minister quoted Sardar Patel.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel was also present during the event.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the hostel building has residential facilities for around 1,500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students.

Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year.

Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is the educational and social transformation of weaker sections of society.

"It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship & skill development," it added.

The prime minister also praised Gujarat chief minister and noted his connect with technology as well as ground realities. “His experience of working at different levels is going to be very useful for the development of Gujarat”, Modi added.