Why the image of Savarkar on the cover of Gandhi museum’s magazine has triggered a row

The June edition of Antim Jan, a monthly magazine published by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti, is dedicated to VD Savarkar. The two leaders differed in ideology; Savarkar was arrested for Gandhi’s assassination but later acquitted

The edition of the Hindi magazine published by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti (GSDS), which functions under the culture ministry, features a picture of the Hindutva leader on its cover and hails him as a “great patriot”. It carries excerpts from Hindutva, an ideological pamphlet written by Savarkar, along with several articles and essays on him including one by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled “Ek Chingari the Savarkar”.

‘Savarkar, the great patriot’

The foreword, by GSDS vice-chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel, titled “Mahan Deshbhakt Veer Savarkar” (The great patriot Veer Savarkar), says, “Savarkar ka itihaas mein sthaan aur swatantrata andolan mein unka samman Mahatma Gandhi se kam nahi hai (Savarkar’s place in history and the respect he deserves in the freedom struggle is no less than that of Gandhi).”

“Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a great patriot, freedom fighter, carrier of indomitable courage, a wonderful writer and a fabulous orator. Whenever one will talk of making supreme sacrifices during the freedom struggle, Veer Savarkar’s name shall be taken with due respect and stature,” Goel writes in the foreword.

The June issue of the magazine was dedicated to Savarkar to mark his birth anniversary, which was 28 May, said officials of GDSD, according to a report in The Indian Express. To mark 75 years of Independence, the magazine will continue to dedicate its issues to freedom fighters.

However, Gandhi and Savarkar had many a difference. The magazine now finds itself at the centre of a new row involving the two.

Gandhi and Savarkar, ideologically part

Savarkar, who coined the term Hindutva, promoted the idea of Hinduism being a cultural and political identity.

The two leaders fiercely opposed each other; their ideologies were poles apart. Historian Ramachandra Guha told the BBC in October 2011 that Savarkar’s rivalry with Gandhi dated back to 1909 when “he openly abused Gandhi”.

The Hindutva leader was arrested for Gandhi’s assassination, though was later acquitted. Author and journalist Dhirendra K Jha, who published a book last year titled Gandhi’s Assassin: The Making Of Nathuram Godse And His Idea Of India, said Savarkar was an accused in Gandhi’s assassination, although he was let off because charges against him were not corroborated. “The benefit of doubt Savarkar got during the murder trial should not be seen as complete acquittal for Savarkar,” Jha told The Hindu.

Savarkar was president of the Hindu Mahasabha from 1937 to 1942. Gandhi’s assassin Godse was a member of the Hindu Mahasabha and the outfit continues to celebrate him.

In October 2019, when there was a demand for a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi said that the Hindutva ideologue was the “patron” of Bapu’s assassination and that he was not pronounced innocent by the court.

“I think it is important that we understand the real objective and conspiracy behind Bapu’s murder, at a time when the patron of his murder is being considered for Bharat Ratna,” Tushar Gandhi was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The uproar over the cover

The magazine cover evoked sharp reactions from Tushar Gandhi. He said that this shouldn’t be seen in isolation because it is part of a large design to appropriate an ideology.

“It is not surprising because this kind of thing will happen more often… This is all a very planned strategy of corrupting Gandhian ideology and creating a new narrative…,” he added.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Centre was trying to subvert the institution of Gandhi Smriti as it was doing to other institutions. “Savarkar is being lionised… But history speaks volumes of Savarkar’s stand towards British imperialism. The history of the country is being distorted to satisfy the present government. This is very unfortunate.”

“Savarkar was one of the co-conspirators in Gandhiji’s killing, so it’s worrisome to venerate somebody who was involved in planning that,” Varsha Das, former director of the National Gandhi Museum told ThePrint. “It’s very disturbing.”

However, not everyone finds the magazine cover problematic.

According to Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, who is also the author of Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition, the two leaders had “mutual respect” and praised each other on occasions. “I don’t see a dichotomy, though there’s no doubt about them being ideologically poles apart,” he told ThePrint.

