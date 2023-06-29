‘Why should any road be named after Aurangzeb? He destroyed 1000 temples in India’: NDMC VC

“Aurangzeb tried to destroy the Indian culture so there should not be any road on his name,” said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay after a lane named after the Mughal emperor in Lutyen’s Delhi was renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane.

“The Aurangzeb Lane has been renamed and will now be called Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. It has been named after former President of India and Missile Man APJ Abdul Kalam,” Upadhyay said.

“Aurangzeb destroyed at least 1,000 temples in India. He demolished Somnath temple, razed Kashi Vishwanath temple, attacked Trimbakeshwar temple, burnt janeu in Jammu and Kashmir. Why there should be a name after a person who completely destroyed India’s culture and tradition,” he added.

#WATCH | Satish Upadhyay, Vice Chairman, NDMC, says “Aurangzeb Lane has been renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. Aurangzeb tried to destroy the Indian culture so there should not be any road in the name of Aurangzeb” pic.twitter.com/WvPH8Eteh5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had in August 2015 changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. In its meeting on Wednesday, the council approved the renaming of the road.

"An agenda item was placed before the Council to consider renaming 'Aurangzeb Lane' under the NDMC area as 'Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lane' in terms of clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 231 of the New Delhi Municipal Act, 1994," Upadhyay said in a statement.

He also said that NDMC has approved the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane to respect the sentiments of people, the need to recognise and honour great men and women of "our times, roads/ streets/ institutions have been re-named in the past."

With inputs from agencies

