Why Centre's plan to expand oil palm cultivation across North East worries environmentalists

The National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm aims to bring a total of 6.5 lakh hectares of land under palm cultivation; of this 3.28 lakh hectares will be in the northeastern states and Andaman and Nicobar islands

On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar praised the Centre’s decision to promote oil palm cultivation in northeastern states saying that the move would turn the region into a hub of the agro commodity and help change the socio-economic status of farmers.

Tomar asserted that the government’s decision for making major intervention in northeastern states for oil palm promotion would turn NE states into oil palm hubs of the country.

However, not all are happy with the move, as environmentalists and conservationists are questioning the move, saying that by dumping the crop in the North East region, it would threaten the biodiversity of the area.

National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm

On 18 August, the Narendra Modi government rolled out the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) with an outlay of Rs 11,040 crore.

The plan aims to bring 6.5 lakh hectares of land under oil palm trees plantation. This includes 3.28 lakh hectares in the northeastern states and 3.22 in the rest of the country across the next five years.

Prime Minister Modi at the time said that the move would help in creating an ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

For the unversed, palm oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from the fruit of oil palm trees. Oil palm trees are native to Africa but were brought to South-East Asia just over 100 years ago as an ornamental tree crop.

India's palm oil import

Palm oil is the world's most consumed vegetable oil. According to the WWF, palm oil is in nearly everything — in close to 50 percent of the packaged products in supermarkets.

Data reveals that India is the largest consumer of vegetable oil in the world.

According to the industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA), 60 percent of the total vegetable oil imports of India is of palm oil.

The SEA data revealed that import of crude palm oil (CPO) rose 53 percent to Rs 7.55 lakh tonne in May this year from 3.60 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

India hopes that with the NMEO-OP, the country's dependence on imports would reduce significantly.

Danger to biodiversity

Conservationists are worried, however, about this push for palm oil cultivation in the North East.

According to environmentalists, the widespread cultivation of oil palm would damage the biodiversity.

For instance, deforestation is a common in all areas where palm oil is currently being grown — from Indonesia to Papua, Malaysia and New Guinea.

Moreover, planting palm oil trees harms the quality of the soil. Palm tree oils are known to absorb significant amounts of nutrients from the soil, degrading the quality of the soil.

With the degradation of the soil, comes the increased use of herbicides, insecticides and fertilizers, which can enter water bodies and affect the groundwater and the aquatic biodiversity.

Narayan Sharma, assistant professor at Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences, Cotton University, Guwahati while speaking to Deccan Herald on the issue, said that oil palm cultivation in a large scale could lead to destruction of forests the way forests were cleared for cultivation of tea in upper and North Assam districts in the 1990s.

“The oil palm will create crisis of food for many wildlife species and birds as they don’t eat oil palm fruits. This will further aggravate the human-animal conflicts in the region too,” he was quoted as saying.

Association for Environmental Preservation (AsEP) and and Conservation Mizoram have criticised the Centre's plan, saying it could be disastrous.

According to a Times of India report dated 31 August, Conservation Mizoram slammed Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s tweets in which he thanked the Modi government for planning to boost the cultivation in the area.

Environmental activist Rituraj Phukan speaking to The Caravan said that the environmental impact of oil palms was already clear from Southeast Asia where the tree is widely grown.

“The environmental impacts of palm oil have been well documented. People have seen the devastating impacts on biodiversity across the Southeast Asian countries,” he was quoted as saying by The Caravan. “The loss of the habitat of orangutans and the dramatic decline in population goes alongside the rise of the palm oil production in these countries. Considering all that, and particularly in view of the commitment that India has itself made to increase the forest cover in line with the Paris Agreement, this is simply hypocritical. We promised to bring 30 percent of land as well as marine areas under protection, and they should be prioritising areas of biodiversity, like the Northeast.”

Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi also voiced his opposition to the plan and in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 September wrote that it would not only have an ecological impact, but would also result in food insecurity amond the farmers.

As of now, we will just have to wait and watch to see if the Centre's plan is as disastrous as environmentalists fear.

