Whose Shiv Sena? Election Commission asks Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde to prove claims
Both factions will have to submit written statements, in which they will detail their views on the dispute in the party
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday asked Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to provide documentary proof that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena. They will have to submit the evidence by 1 pm on 8 August, 2022.
The Election Commission of India asks both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena.
According to NDTV, both sides have to submit written statements, in which they will detail their views on the dispute in the party.
The dispute between the two factions surfaced when Shinde, along with 40 MLAs revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last month. After days of high-profile political drama, Shinde and his faction formed a new government in Maharashtra on 30 June, with the support of the BJP. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy Chief Minister.
Since the formation of the new government, Shinde has claimed that he has the majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs and his side is the real Shiv Sena. He claims to have the support of 40 out 55 MLAs and 12 of 18 Lok Sabha MPs. This claim was denied by the Uddhav side, where they also claimed their side in the majority.
According to Hindustan Times, Shinde had requested the Election Commission to give recognition to his camp as the real Shiv Sena, and also allocate the party symbol to his side.
The Shinde camp also urged the Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to disqualify the Thackeray group, however, The Supreme Court on 11 July told the speaker to not proceed with it.
Both sides approached the Supreme Court as well, and the matter will be heard on 1 August.
With inputs from agencies
