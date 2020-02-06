Anti CAA and NRC protests: Who's pulling the strings from Shaheen Bagh to Azad Maidan?

An otherwise happy occurrence in 2008 had set the alarm ringing for Indian intelligence agencies. Gulf remittances to Kerala via legal channels showed a 135 percent growth from $38 billion in 2003 to $90 billion in 2008. Money transferred through hawala is believed to be many times that.

Around the same time, the Kerala government, too, observed a strange pattern in land and property holdings in several districts. Around 70 percent of the land being bought was by Muslims, a massive portion of it by religious institutions and their proxies.

Perhaps for the first time, governments started waking up to Kerala being used as a massive gateway of jihad funding for India, routing money from zakat and other shadowy donations from the Middle East and Pakistan.

A realisation that would prove critical many years later when the largest number of Indian recruits for the Islamic State were found to be from Kerala. And right till this moment, when the Enforcement Directorate, Intelligence Bureau and other agencies brought to the spotlight the most sinister plot to divide India, allegedly funded and carried out through by a Muslim institution based in Kerala.

From Murshidabad train and bus burnings to the Jamia Millia Islamia unrest and from the Jawaharlal Nehru University fracas to Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Islamic fundamentalists behind the secular veil are slowly revealing themselves as a much larger plan against this nation. A plot in which our secular intelligentsia, media, film industry and even students are being used as mere pawns.

Follow the money

The Enforcement Directorate has submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs which reportedly shows that Rs 120 crore was deposited in 73 bank accounts of 15 different banks related to the Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical Muslim organisation long on the agencies’ radar, and the Rehab India Foundation. Transactions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 49,000 were used to deposit money via cash and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) in those accounts.

The report also states that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders were in touch with the PFI chief during the nationwide anti-CAA agitation and the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests.

The PFI has got so emboldened that a recent intel note urged the Karnataka police to provide Z-category security to Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer and his family – Justice Nazeer was part of the bench that delivered the Ayodhya judgment – in view of a threat from the “PFI and other quarters”.

Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have asked for a complete ban on PFI, so has the National Investigation Agency. Even chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Left Front-ruled Kerala has raised serious concerns about PFI and its political offshoot, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). However, he later rejected reports claiming the same.

The main source of Islamist funding is apparently zakaat money from the Gulf and industrial-scale cattle smuggling from Bengal. In India, these funds are used not just to push the overt Islamist agenda but also for violent and disruptive far-Left terrorism and protests.

For a moment, just step back and think.

If ED could track Rs 120 crore routed officially through PFI, the actual amount coming in through hawala channels must be well over Rs 1,000 crore. It raises a number of grave questions.

Where is this money coming from? Who is really funding the anti-CAA, anti-NRC protests?

How big a hand does the Pakistani establishment and ISI have, given that it has been obsessed about somehow harming India since its nose was rubbed in the sand after the Balakot airstrikes and scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir?

Why did George Soros, the Hungarian billionaire known to meddle with democracies and political systems worldwide, openly announce his plans to fund trouble in India over CAA?

Would such massive amounts of money be spent just to reverse an act of Parliament which doesn’t even concern Indian Muslims?

Is the ulterior motive to divide India so deeply and create so much anarchy that the ground for another Partition is created? Is the greater plan to break India, where rising nationalism, growing Hindu awakening and steps to reverse the further demographic takeover have caused great worry to its enemies?

Do the faces of the protest know who are funding this agitation? Which individuals, organisations approach them? Have ‘sleeper cells’ infiltrated our media, Bollywood and intelligentsia, recruiting popular overground faces for their terrible underground cause?

Are the events like Bhima-Koregaon, IAS officers’ resignations, award wapsi, anti-India lobby getting activated in Europe and the US over J&K trifurcation and CAA, Shaheen Bagh protests, hijacking of the Mumbai LGBTQIA Pride March…all inter-related, part of the same dark calendar?

These are questions every Indian must ask, whether he or she agrees with the Narendra Modi government or not. Because governments will come and go, but we as a nation will have to remain sovereign and strong.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.