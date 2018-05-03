WHO report on pollution, govt's counter-claims need to look at a few other aspects to paint the right picture

The World Health Organisation (WHO) report which says that Delhi, Kanpur and Varanasi are among the 14 most polluted cities in the world has alarmed a lot of people in India.

In terms of PM 10 levels, eight cities in India also figure among the 20 most polluted cities of the world in 2016.

Other Indian cities that registered very high levels of PM 2.5 pollutants were Faridabad, Gaya, Patna, Agra, Muzaffarpur, Srinagar, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Patiala and Jodhpur, followed by Ali Subah Al-Salem in Kuwait and a few cities in China and Mongolia.

Reacting to the WHO report, the environment ministry said the government has made "serious" efforts to deal with air pollution and the 2017 air quality data for fine particulate matter (PM) 2.5 has shown improvement over the previous year.

As it turns out, while both WHO and government's counter-claims have a point, both these statements on the condition of India's environment need to take some other aspects into consideration.

For example, while it is true that the levels of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and PM10 were lower in 2017 in most places in India than in 2016, the government needs to take another look at its claim that it has taken "serious" efforts to tackle pollution.

According to Reuters, only a handful of India’s 100 most polluted cities have drawn up plans to combat air pollution despite being asked to do so three years ago, senior government officials said.

The environment ministry spent about Rs 700 crore this fiscal year to help cities set up air-quality monitoring systems and buy equipment like water-sprinklers to settle the dust, said officials, who declined to be identified, citing government policy.

“The smaller cities have very poor air-quality management capability and most of them are also in the northern belt, which we know have inherent adverse geographical features because they are landlocked,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, an executive director at the Centre for Science and Environment think-tank.

On the other hand, experts have also raised questions over the way in which WHO measured pollution levels in India.

"The WHO standards and the Indian standards differ a lot. They have studied the presence of PM (particulate matter) in the air. The WHO standard for annual average for PM 10 is 20 micrograms per cubic metre and for PM 2.5, 10 micrograms per cubic metre. As per the Indian standards set by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the annual average for PM 10 is 60 and PM 2.5, 40," The Hindu quoted Vidyanand Motghare, joint director at the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), as saying.

According to another report in DNA, Gufran Beig, project director at System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said WHO should have consulted Indian stakeholders before coming to its conclusions.

He also said that the WHO report was based on data from a single station whereas the air quality index of a city was a combination of several "micro-environments". "SAFAR has been mapping Mumbai’s AQI for the past three years. Mumbai is not as polluted as stated in the WHO Pollution report. Pollution in Mumbai cannot build up significantly due to the coast and often gets swept away because of oceanic winds. The levels in the city fluctuate between moderate and poor. Only in winter do the levels go to the very poor category," Beig said.

