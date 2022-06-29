Who is Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, whose statue will be installed at the Karnataka assembly and Bengaluru airport?

Credited to be the founder of Bengaluru in the 16th century, Kempegowda is seen as an important historic figure for the BJP to woo the Vokkaliga community

Travellers coming to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of the city will soon be welcomed by a gigantic 108-ft bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, credited to be the founder of the city.

A similar statue will also be installed inside the Vidhana Soudha premises within a year, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced.

Who was Kempegowda?

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was a 16th century chieftain of the Vijayanagara empire. He is credited as the founder of Bengaluru.

According to The Indian Express, It is said that he conceived the idea of a new city while hunting with his minister, and later marked its territory by erecting towers in four corners of the proposed city.

Kempegowda's birth anniversary celebrations are organised by the state government every year across Karnataka on 27 June. It is observed as Kempegowda Jayanthi.

It is also believed that he was responsible for developing around 1,000 lakes in the city to cater to drinking and agricultural needs.

He belonged to the dominant agricultural Vokkaliga community in south Karnataka.

State governments have dedicated important landmarks after him – the Kempegowda International Airport, the Kempegowda Bus Stand, and even the main metro station in the city is called Nadaprabhu Kempegowda metro station.

An arterial road in the old city is called the K G Road or the Kempegowda Road.

The 108-ft Kempegowda statue

The bronze statue is being constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises. The statue has a 4,000 kg sword which was brought to the Bengaluru airport from Delhi last month in a special truck.

The plan to install the statue at the airport was announced by the previous chief minister, BS Yediyurappa, in September 2019. The cost of the statue was estimated at Rs 100 crore.

Yediyurappa had made the announcement a day after the Vokkaliga community led a massive protest in Bengaluru over the alleged targeting of its members, including Congress leader D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy by central probe agencies.

After taking the statue plan forward, CM Bommai said that the statue will be unveiled along with the much-awaited international airport’s Terminal-2.

Why is the BJP installing Kempegowda statues?

After Lingayats, Vokkaliga is the second most dominant community in Karnataka and Kempegowda is its most iconic figure. Since the BJP has never won a clear majority in the 223-member Karnataka Assembly, it will try to attract the Vokkaligas this time.

The Vokkaliga community has usually supported former Prime Minister HD Devegowda’s JD(S) and the Congress party.



With inputs from agencies

