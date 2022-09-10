Who is George Ponniah who preached the gospel to Rahul Gandhi?

George Ponniah, a pastor, is a member of the Jananayaga Christhava Peravai, which is a Tamil Nadu-based NGO located in Kanyakumari

New Delhi: Amid the Congress party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a controversial catholic priest George Ponniah in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district.

In a viral video of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor, the former Congress president can be heard asking, “Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?”

To this, George Ponniah replied, “He is the real God.”

Ponniah goes on to say, “God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person… Not like Shakti… So, we see a human person.”

Rahul Gandhi met him at the Muttidichan Parai Church, Puliyoorkurichy where he camped for a morning break on Friday.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Rahul Gandhi. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Rahul Gandhi, “George Ponniah who met Rahul Gandhi says Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Hindu Gods).”

He further said, “Earlier he was arrested for his bigotry remark, when he said, “I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.”

Poonawalla took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the priest, saying, “Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?”

Who is George Ponniah?

George Ponniah, a pastor, is a member of the Jananayaga Christhava Peravai, which is a Tamil Nadu-based NGO located in Kanyakumari.

Earlier, he came into limelight after his controversial speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At that time, more than 30 complaints were filed against him. Later on, he publicly apologised for his provoking words on the Hindu religion.

Ponniah has a history of delivering provocative statements that have landed him in trouble in the past. He was arrested after he made contentious remarks in a meeting on 18 July last year at Arumanai in Tamil Nadu.

