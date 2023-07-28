'While the whole world cribs...': Udaipur-based vendor’s idea of work wins hearts

“Age is just a number,” goes an old adage, marking the importance of getting things done despite increasing age. Exemplifying the same, an aged street vendor from Rajasthan’s Udaipur has won hearts for his actions. Poet-writer Aaraynsh shared the old man’s story on the microblogging site X. When asked by the poet why he hadn’t taken any rest amidst heavy rain, the vendor replied that at his age, he works not to merely earn but to keep his heart happy.

Aaraynsh shared how amidst a heavy downpour, he parked his car alongside a traffic signal near Udaipur’s court circle. There, he found the old man selling hot samosas and poha, which piqued his interest. Furthermore, he described how upon intervention he found a whole new perspective on working. Shared a few days ago, the post has amassed over 13 lakh views. It has gained more than 16,000 likes. The phenomenal take on ‘work’ was translated in English by Aaraynsh as, “In this age, I do not work for money. I work to keep my heart happy. It is better to be here than at home. When I see the happy faces of four people who enjoy my food, my heart fills with joy.” Providing a gist, he concluded with: “While the whole world cribs about work, some people write stories of their retirement.”

Check out Aaraynsh’s tweet below:

The post was retweeted by Gaur Gopal Das, author and motivational strategist: “That’s such an amazing spirit.”

That’s such an amazing spirit ❤️🙏🏽 — Gaur Gopal Das (@gaurgopald) July 26, 2023

A user wrote, “If we enjoy our work, then life becomes simpler and more enjoyable. Money is just an outcome of work. Thanks for sharing.”

if we enjoy our work then life become simpler and joyful.

Money is just the out come work…

thanks for sharing . — nischal sharma (@nischalsharma78) July 26, 2023

“And those samosas look yum,” said another.

Aww💌

And those samosas look yum 🤤 — Dr. NiYa (@drnsycs) July 25, 2023

“Someday we will realize that there are people who work because they want to, not because they need/have to,” a comment read.

Someday we all will understand that there are people who work because they want to,not because they need/have to — ZoiaT (@zoiatariq) July 26, 2023

Many others used red hearts and thumbs-up emojis to applaud the positivity and learnings shared by the user.