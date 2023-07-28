India

'While the whole world cribs...': Udaipur-based vendor’s idea of work wins hearts

The user shared how amidst a heavy downpour, he parked his car alongside a traffic signal near Udaipur’s court circle. There, he found the old man selling hot samosas and poha, which piqued his interest

FP Trending Last Updated:July 28, 2023 15:27:58 IST
Recently, a story of an elderly man's attitude towards his work appeared on Twitter, and it will undoubtedly inspire many who are starting to lose interest in their regular jobs. Twitter.

“Age is just a number,” goes an old adage, marking the importance of getting things done despite increasing age. Exemplifying the same, an aged street vendor from Rajasthan’s Udaipur has won hearts for his actions. Poet-writer Aaraynsh shared the old man’s story on the microblogging site X. When asked by the poet why he hadn’t taken any rest amidst heavy rain, the vendor replied that at his age, he works not to merely earn but to keep his heart happy.

Aaraynsh shared how amidst a heavy downpour, he parked his car alongside a traffic signal near Udaipur’s court circle. There, he found the old man selling hot samosas and poha, which piqued his interest. Furthermore, he described how upon intervention he found a whole new perspective on working. Shared a few days ago, the post has amassed over 13 lakh views. It has gained more than 16,000 likes. The phenomenal take on ‘work’ was translated in English by Aaraynsh as, “In this age, I do not work for money. I work to keep my heart happy. It is better to be here than at home. When I see the happy faces of four people who enjoy my food, my heart fills with joy.” Providing a gist, he concluded with: “While the whole world cribs about work, some people write stories of their retirement.”

Check out Aaraynsh’s tweet below:

The post was retweeted by Gaur Gopal Das, author and motivational strategist: “That’s such an amazing spirit.”

A user wrote, “If we enjoy our work, then life becomes simpler and more enjoyable. Money is just an outcome of work. Thanks for sharing.”

“And those samosas look yum,” said another.

“Someday we will realize that there are people who work because they want to, not because they need/have to,” a comment read.

Many others used red hearts and thumbs-up emojis to applaud the positivity and learnings shared by the user.

Published on: July 28, 2023 15:27:58 IST

