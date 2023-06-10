'Where women are empowered': Nagaland minister's video wins internet

Nagaland Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, has quite an image of a man who has wit and humour, and shares interesting videos on Twitter. Being the tourism minister, he has been working hard to showcase Nagaland’s natural beauty and convey important messages to his audience. To continue doing so, the minister has now imported his attention towards women empowerment. The BJP leader has shared an intriguing social media post which showcases the value of empowering women for a better nation. The video has now gone viral.

The Nagaland minister posted a video of women farmers from the state’s Phek district laboriously spreading paddy seeds in the fields on Friday. The viral video, which was first posted by Nagaland Tourism, expertly demonstrated how these women’s contributions to the agricultural industry were made possible via their tenacity and hard work.

“Where women are empowered, There the land also smiles in the form of a good harvest,” read the caption of the video posted by the minister, when translated into English.

The minister’s tweet struck a chord with his followers, causing a swarm of responses to appear quickly. Social media users appreciated the minister for acknowledging the crucial role that women farmers play in the state’s agricultural economy.

“Super. The Nagaland Tourism Department’s video is excellent. Best regards” commented a user.

The synchronised humming of the women farmers while sowing the paddy seeds in the field in the video caught the attention of one of the users. He tweeted, “ Humming, smiling, laughing, when crops are sown, then women, family, state and nation all become strong”.

The official handle of Tourism uploaded this video on Twitter which was later re-shared by the Tourism Minister, and had a caption which connected women’s empowerment with a way towards progress.

Nagaland Tourism tweet read, “Paving the path to Progress. The Ruzhazho women folks are a sight to behold as they plant paddy saplings in the fields of Phek district, Nagaland.” The post added that their unity and resilience symbolise the essence of women empowerment, sowing the seeds of change for a brighter future.