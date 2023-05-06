‘When your past 'whispers': Smriti Irani shares old ad addressing menstrual taboo

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani started her career as an actor and is recognised by an entire generation for her role in the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Before venturing into politics, the BJP leader not only worked in several TV serials and advertisements but also won multiple awards for performance.

During her stint as an actor, Irani also worked in a powerful ad, addressing menstrual taboos. Recalling the same, the actor-turned-politician shared the 25-year-old ad on her social media handles, mentioning how the sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour-based career.

In the ad, a visibly younger Irani can be seen talking about menstruation and breaking taboos around it. “When your past ‘whispers’ ….25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. In fact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved. Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ‘no looking back ‘ #throwbackthursday. p.s— yes I was thin…ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Irani can be seen dressed in a white shirt with short and open hair as she goes on to say, “Those five days, like what? I’ve had my periods and not some disease…Periods is the God’s way of telling us that you’re older, wiser, and you can carry life…”.

In the meantime, social media users praised the politician and her ad. A user wrote, “Today many of us would do this ad easily. But yeah, I remember how taboo it was to talk about it in front of anyone then. So hats off to you for doing it then, and so well at that”.

Another commented, “Who would’ve thought that this young woman would challenge the spoilt brat of India… now I think there is no one better than this young woman to do that!”

Actress Mouni Roy also reacted to the post and wrote, “My beautiful smriti di.”

Notably, Smriti Irani is currently serving as the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs.

