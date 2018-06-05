You are here:
'We have a continuous relationship with Moscow': Nirmala Sitharaman on S-400 missile deal with Russia

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2018 14:31:12 IST

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a press conference and said that the Ramzan ceasefire was a decision of the government and they abide by it.

When asked if the Ramzan ceasefire was a success, she said that role of the Ministry of Defence is not to assess whether it was a success. "it is our business to guard the border." "We shall be alert that no unprovoked attack goes without us responding. It's our duty to keep India safe," the Union minister added.

Sitharaman also "assured" that there was no scam in the rafale deal. "I give you absolute assurance that there was no scam in the rafale deal," she said.

When asked about the deal with Russia over the S-400 missiles, Sitharaman said that it has reached the final stage in negotiations. She further said that in engagements with the US, India has made it clear that India and Russia have a continuous relationship. "It is a time-tested relationship."

The Union minister also said that there is no shortage of defence ammunition. She said that there was a shortage when the NDA came to power in 2014 but today, there is none.


