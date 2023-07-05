When ground beneath gives way: Over a dozen vehicles plunge 25-feet as road caves in | WATCH

Around 10 two-wheelers and 5 four-wheelers were damaged after a part of a road caved in about 25 feet inside the huge excavated area dug in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti for the construction of a building.

No report of casualty was reported in the incident which took place around 9 am on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

As per a civic official, the incident took place in Rahul Nagar close to the Eastern Express Highway in the Chunabhatti area, where piling work was going on for a housing project of a construction company.

A video of the incident which has now gone viral on social media shows a white car slipping down into the excavated area when the road caved in.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Part of a road collapsed at an under-construction site in Rahul Nagar, Eastern express highway, Chunabhatti at around 9 am. Around 8-10 two-wheelers and 4-5 four-wheelers are damaged during the incident. The area has been evacuated. No injuries were… pic.twitter.com/I1ET6kqDx5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers which already had slipped down were also seen in the viral clip.

Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and the area around the affected road was cordoned off, a fire official said.

