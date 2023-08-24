'When Chandrayaan-3 scientists return to Earth...': Rajbhar's gaffe after Rajasthan MLA's bizarre remark

People across the country and the world celebrated Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon, and soon after that several politicians rushed to extend their congratulations.

However, in their eagerness, a handful of leaders accidently revealed their lack of understanding regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Among them, Uttar Pradesh MLA and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar stood out, as his bizarre statement on the Chandrayaan-3 mission soon became viral.

In an interview, Rajbhar said, “I thank Indian scientists for their hard work and research. I congratulate them on their achievement with Chandrayaan-3. Once they safely return to Earth tomorrow, the entire country should welcome them.”

The UP MLA’s comment triggered amusement and mockery across social media platforms. Many called it a “blunder,” while others accused him of being uninformed about the mission.

Earlier, Rajasthan’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ashok Chandna, made a bizarre statement and said, “salute to all the passengers who journeyed to the Moon.”

India has now secured its place as the fourth nation globally to effectively deploy a rover on the Moon, following the footsteps of the United States, Russia, and China, thereby etching its identity in the chronicles of lunar exploration.

With inputs from agencies