'When Chandrayaan-3 scientists return to Earth...': Rajbhar's gaffe after Rajasthan MLA's bizarre remark
Rajbhar's comment triggered amusement and mockery across social media platforms. Many called it a 'blunder,' while others accused him of being uninformed about the mission
People across the country and the world celebrated Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon, and soon after that several politicians rushed to extend their congratulations.
However, in their eagerness, a handful of leaders accidently revealed their lack of understanding regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Among them, Uttar Pradesh MLA and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar stood out, as his bizarre statement on the Chandrayaan-3 mission soon became viral.
Related Articles
In an interview, Rajbhar said, “I thank Indian scientists for their hard work and research. I congratulate them on their achievement with Chandrayaan-3. Once they safely return to Earth tomorrow, the entire country should welcome them.”
The UP MLA’s comment triggered amusement and mockery across social media platforms. Many called it a “blunder,” while others accused him of being uninformed about the mission.
Earlier, Rajasthan’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ashok Chandna, made a bizarre statement and said, “salute to all the passengers who journeyed to the Moon.”
India has now secured its place as the fourth nation globally to effectively deploy a rover on the Moon, following the footsteps of the United States, Russia, and China, thereby etching its identity in the chronicles of lunar exploration.
With inputs from agencies
also read
'Dawn of new India': PM Modi hails Chandrayaan-3 as it conquers moon
With Chandrayaan-3 touching the surface of the moon now, the Vikram Module will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out onto the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection
WATCH: School students paint their faces with Chandrayaan-3 art ahead of soft landing
Chandryaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface today evening. With a successful landing, India will become the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite
India is way ahead of us, not just Moon, it can land spacecraft on Mars: Locals in Pakistan on Chandrayaan-3 mission
Earlier today, former minister in the Imran Khan government Fawad Chaudhry praised Indian scientists for the Chandrayaan-3 mission and suggested that Pakistan’s media should broadcast the rover’s landing on the lunar surface