When and where to watch President’s Independence Day eve speech?

On the eve of India's completing 75 years of independence, recently sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the nation. The address will be broadcast from 7 PM on 14 August on Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by its English version. The address will also be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR). Droupadi Murmu took oath as India's 15th President on 25 July followed by a 21-gun salute. The ceremony was held at the central hall of Parliament, where the outgoing Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, administered the oath of the office of the President to her. This year will mark her first address to the nation ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

It should be noted that President Murmu’s speech will be telecast in local languages on Doordarshan’s network of regional channels at 9:30 PM. The All India Radio (AIR) will also broadcast the regional-language versions at 9.30 pm on its various regional networks.

To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, platinum jubilee, the Centre has introduced the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to focus on citizens’ participation at the local level.

The 64-year-old leader scripted history last month after defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Murmu is India's first tribal President and the first President to be born after independence. She is also the youngest to occupy the top post and the second woman to become the President after Pratibha Patil.

In her first address after taking oath as India's President, Murmu said that the country's poor, Dalits and tribals can see their reflection in her which is a matter of great satisfaction for her. Murmu had also paid tribute to India's freedom fighters and said the country will have to move on the twin tracks of "sabka prayas" (everyone's effort) and "sabka kartavya (everyone's duty) to fulfil their expectations.

