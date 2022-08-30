What's the problem if Sachin Pilot is made CM, asks Rajasthan Congress MLA
'Under current situation, what's the problem if Sachin Pilot is made CM? Youth is with him,' Congress' Khiladi Lal Bairwa said
Jaipur: Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa has backed Sachin Pilot as the chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan.
“Under current situation, what’s the problem if Sachin Pilot is made CM? Youth is with him,” Bairwa said on Monday.
“We should work as per collective sentiment on print and electronic media, WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. If we listen to them, it will be good,” he added.
Jaipur, Rajasthan | Under current situation, what's the problem if Sachin Pilot is made CM? Youth is with him. We should work as per collective sentiment on print&electronic media, WhatsApp, Twitter&FB. If we listen to them, it'll be good: Khiladi Lal Bairwa, Congress MLA (29.08) pic.twitter.com/6iUwrfO0zo
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2022
This comes ahead of the election for Congress president, which will take place on 17 October.
Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president’s post. Several media reports quoted sources saying that Sonia Gandhi had requested him to contest during a recent meeting.
(With inputs from agencies)
